Occupiers struck a maternity hospital and private sector in Odesa: many wounded

On the night of Saturday, March 28, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

He clarified that a hit was recorded on the roof of a maternity hospital building in the Primorsky district.

Fortunately, staff and patients managed to descend to the shelter. As a result of the attack, partial destruction was recorded between the fourth and fifth floors of the high-rise building. The blast wave damaged windows of houses in different parts of the district. - Lysak said.

Also, according to him, residential buildings caught fire in the private sector.

"Preliminarily, four people were injured, all are being provided with necessary medical care," stated the head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Recall

In Odesa, as a result of the enemy attack on March 19, significant destruction of residential infrastructure was recorded in several districts of the city. In the Primorsky district, 12 residential buildings were damaged, and two people were hospitalized.

Residential buildings damaged, casualties reported in Odesa attack