Residential buildings damaged, casualties reported in Odesa attack

As a result of an enemy attack in Odesa, a residential building was hit. This was reported by the head of the city military administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

Two multi-story buildings, a house in the historical center, and objects in the private sector were damaged. Fires broke out at the sites, which were promptly extinguished.

There are casualties

According to preliminary data, three people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized.

All operational and communal services are working on site, and the aftermath is being eliminated – noted the head of the administration.

Currently, the area is being inspected and information on the extent of the damage is being clarified.

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