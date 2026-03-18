Drone attacked SBU office in Lviv – destruction recorded

In Lviv, an enemy drone hit the building of the Main Directorate of the SBU in the region. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, writes UNN.

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According to him, there is destruction as a result of the attack, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

After the attack, drone debris is being found in various districts of Lviv. Residents are urged to be careful and not to approach them.

If you come across such a find, under no circumstances should you approach it – it may detonate. Immediately call the police and the State Emergency Service – Kozytskyi emphasized.

Emergency services are working on site, and the area is being surveyed.

Russian drone attacked Lviv, there are hits