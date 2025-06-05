$41.640.02
In Odesa region, a law enforcement officer for 6 thousand dollars was smuggling evaders to Transnistria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

A law enforcement officer organized the illegal transportation of men of conscription age across the border to Transnistria. Detained while trying to transport an evader.

In Odesa region, a law enforcement officer for 6 thousand dollars was smuggling evaders to Transnistria

In the Odesa region, the State Bureau of Investigation exposed a law enforcement officer who was illegally transferring conscripts to the unrecognized Transnistria. He estimated his services at 6,000 US dollars. The suspect faces up to 9 years of imprisonment. This is reported by the SBI, reports UNN.

Details

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Border Guard Service, have notified a law enforcement officer who organized the illegal transportation of men of conscription age across the state border of suspicion.

According to the investigation, the law enforcement officer was looking for those who wanted to avoid mobilization and offered them assistance in traveling to unrecognized Transnistria outside official checkpoints. He estimated his services at 6,000 US dollars. After receiving the funds, he drove the "client" to the border and sent a screenshot of the map with instructions on where to cross the border

- reported to the SBI.

On May 28, 2025, he was detained while trying to illegally transport another evader abroad.

The person involved has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine). The court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention with the right to bail in the amount of UAH 454,000.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 9 years.

- the SBI post reads.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation is underway to establish other facts of illegal activity and the full range of persons involved.

Procedural management is carried out by the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Southern region.

Let us remind you

An official of the Golosiivskyi RDA for 12 thousand dollars helped a conscript avoid mobilization by drawing up a fictitious diagnosis for his wife. The man faces up to 9 years in prison.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

