They earned over $80,000 per month from draft dodgers: a law enforcement officer and his accomplice were exposed in the Odesa region

In the Odesa region, a law enforcement officer and his accomplice were detained for earning $80,000 a month from draft evaders, illegally smuggling them across the border. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendants illegally smuggled men of conscription age to the Republic of Moldova.

The illegal departure at the end of 2024 was organized by a law enforcement officer with a civilian accomplice. For $5,000 per person, they took men out of the country outside checkpoints. According to preliminary data, the monthly "earnings" of the dealers exceeded $80,000. The attackers brought conscripts to the border, where they were met by accomplices from the Moldovan side. Later, they legalized the stay of evaders in Moldova - the statement said.

It is noted that the law enforcement officer tried to involve another colleague in the case, offering money for information about the schedules of border patrols. However, he reported the illegal actions to the relevant authorities.

On May 25, 2025, SBI officers detained the organizers while trying to smuggle two evaders.

As a reminder, in the Ternopil region, a criminal group helped evaders escape from military units and illegally cross the border. They charged up to $15,000 for their services.