They earned over $80,000 per month from draft dodgers: a law enforcement officer and his accomplice were exposed in the Odesa region

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 2576 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 9136 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 17385 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 36319 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 90564 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 54036 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101877 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 158683 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 112605 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107781 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
90%
745mm
Popular news

Drone attack on Moscow: Technopark is on fire, "no serious damage or casualties"

May 28, 03:12 AM • 8564 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

May 28, 03:39 AM • 14593 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 42446 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

07:37 AM • 19783 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 38944 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101857 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 120483 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 126408 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 158666 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 233340 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 39252 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 37542 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 43468 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 111971 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 112169 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

They earned over $80,000 per month from draft dodgers: a law enforcement officer and his accomplice were exposed in the Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

A law enforcement officer and his accomplice were smuggling draft dodgers to Moldova for $5,000 per person, with a monthly income of $80,000. They were detained while trying to smuggle another group of draft dodgers.

They earned over $80,000 per month from draft dodgers: a law enforcement officer and his accomplice were exposed in the Odesa region

In the Odesa region, a law enforcement officer and his accomplice were detained for earning $80,000 a month from draft evaders, illegally smuggling them across the border. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendants illegally smuggled men of conscription age to the Republic of Moldova.

The illegal departure at the end of 2024 was organized by a law enforcement officer with a civilian accomplice. For $5,000 per person, they took men out of the country outside checkpoints. According to preliminary data, the monthly "earnings" of the dealers exceeded $80,000. The attackers brought conscripts to the border, where they were met by accomplices from the Moldovan side. Later, they legalized the stay of evaders in Moldova 

- the statement said.

It is noted that the law enforcement officer tried to involve another colleague in the case, offering money for information about the schedules of border patrols. However, he reported the illegal actions to the relevant authorities.

On May 25, 2025, SBI officers detained the organizers while trying to smuggle two evaders.

As a reminder, in the Ternopil region, a criminal group helped evaders escape from military units and illegally cross the border. They charged up to $15,000 for their services.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Moldova
Brent
$64.08
Bitcoin
$108,932.10
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,337.45
Ethereum
$2,658.13