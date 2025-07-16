In Odesa region, a 22-year-old man was detained who tried to set fire to the building of the Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support (TCC and SP)

In Odesa region, a few days ago, at night, an attacker tried to set fire to the building of one of the district territorial recruitment and social support centers by throwing a self-made burning device with flammable liquid. Falling near the entrance to the premises, the container did not ignite, people and property were not damaged, writes UNN with reference to the Odesa region police.

Details

Employees of the territorial police unit and the criminal analysis department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, during a complex of investigative and search measures, established that a 22-year-old local resident was involved in the crime. Law enforcement officers found the young man at his place of residence and detained him in a procedural manner. The suspect did not provide explanations regarding his actions - the police reported.

It is noted that during the search, investigators seized a number of material evidences from the crime scene and from the young man's house, which were sent for expert examinations.

Law enforcement officers informed the detainee of suspicion of attempted obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period.

This crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to eight years (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect and transferring the materials of the criminal proceedings for further investigation by jurisdiction to the SBU is being resolved - the police reported.

Addition

In Kryvyi Rih, a 51-year-old man attacked a police officer and a TCC representative, spraying gas and using a screwdriver. Both were injured, the attacker was hospitalized after the police officer used his service weapon.

In the village of Orlivka, Rivne region, a conflict arose during a document check by a group of TCC servicemen, as a result of which a senior soldier was hit on the head. The police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of inflicting injuries on a serviceman.