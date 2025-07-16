In Odesa region, a 22-year-old man was detained who tried to set fire to the building of the Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support (TCC and SP)

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
01:16 PM • 11073 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
12:12 PM • 14286 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 35648 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 59662 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 74089 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 85973 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 199696 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 239876 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 244552 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 107969 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.9m/s
49%
744mm
Popular news
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 67527 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89397 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 53723 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49693 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 32485 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 11070 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 22447 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 199693 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 120465 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 123498 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kharkiv
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 49720 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 89420 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 63389 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 80283 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 108455 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Coca-Cola
ATACMS
The Guardian

In Odesa region, a 22-year-old man was detained who tried to set fire to the building of the Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support (TCC and SP)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

In Odesa region, a 22-year-old man was detained who tried to set fire to the TCC building by throwing a homemade device with flammable liquid. The container did not ignite, no one was injured, and the suspect faces up to eight years in prison.

In Odesa region, a 22-year-old man was detained who tried to set fire to the building of the Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support (TCC and SP)

In Odesa region, a few days ago, at night, an attacker tried to set fire to the building of one of the district territorial recruitment and social support centers by throwing a self-made burning device with flammable liquid. Falling near the entrance to the premises, the container did not ignite, people and property were not damaged, writes UNN with reference to the Odesa region police.

Details

Employees of the territorial police unit and the criminal analysis department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, during a complex of investigative and search measures, established that a 22-year-old local resident was involved in the crime. Law enforcement officers found the young man at his place of residence and detained him in a procedural manner. The suspect did not provide explanations regarding his actions

- the police reported.

It is noted that during the search, investigators seized a number of material evidences from the crime scene and from the young man's house, which were sent for expert examinations.

Law enforcement officers informed the detainee of suspicion of attempted obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period.

This crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to eight years (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect and transferring the materials of the criminal proceedings for further investigation by jurisdiction to the SBU is being resolved

- the police reported.

Addition

In Kryvyi Rih, a 51-year-old man attacked a police officer and a TCC representative, spraying gas and using a screwdriver. Both were injured, the attacker was hospitalized after the police officer used his service weapon.

In the village of Orlivka, Rivne region, a conflict arose during a document check by a group of TCC servicemen, as a result of which a senior soldier was hit on the head. The police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of inflicting injuries on a serviceman.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9