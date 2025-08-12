In Odesa, an 18-year-old member of a drug gang was detained with “salts” and cannabis worth 20 million hryvnias
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers seized 21 kg of the psychotropic substance Alpha-PVP and 100 g of cannabis, packaged for sale, from an Odesa suspect. The value of the seized goods on the "black" market reaches 20 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.
Details
Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, an 18-year-old member of a criminal group has been notified of suspicion. He is charged with illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment, and sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or their analogues in Odesa.
In Odesa, one of the members of a drug group that supplied drugs and psychotropic substances to city residents was exposed. The suspect, a local resident, delivered prohibited substances to clients through a popular logistics company and left them as so-called "stashes."
During an urgent search at the suspect's place of residence, 21 kg of the psychotropic substance Alpha-PVP and 100 g of the narcotic drug cannabis, packaged for further sale, mobile phones, SIM cards, and ""draft" records were found and seized.
They noted that "the estimated value of such a batch of seized drugs at 'black' market prices is about 20 million hryvnias."
The suspect was remanded in custody without bail.
