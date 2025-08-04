In Odesa, a theater damaged in Russian night attack - City Council

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, a theater, houses, and business objects in Odesa were damaged, reported the Odesa City Council on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The night attack by the enemy damaged two residential buildings, business objects, and the O. Salik Municipal Theater. - reported the Odesa City Council.

Details

According to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, on the night of August 4, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa and the region with Shahed-136 type attack drones.

"At night, the enemy attacked Odesa and the district with attack drones. Despite the active work of our air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure," clarified the head of the Odesa OVA, Oleh Kiper, in Telegram.

As a result of the hits, according to the prosecutor's office, a fire broke out at the radio market in Odesa. The fire damaged 50 trade pavilions, 8 were completely destroyed. In the Odesa region, 2 structures, 2 warehouses, and a private house were damaged. Also, due to the attack, 6 passenger cars were damaged.

Enemy attacked Odesa region with drones: radio market and dormitory damaged

In the suburbs of Odesa, as a result of the Russian strike, an administrative building caught fire, a 4-story private building was partially destroyed, a garage, and 6 passenger cars were damaged, Kiper reported.

There were no dead or injured from the night attack, the prosecutor's office indicated, showing the consequences of the Russian strike.