In Odesa, a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employee hit a two-year-old boy and fled

$44.610.1551.640.11
ukenru
05:40 PM • 8648 views
Deputy heads of the SBU and the HUR will be dismissed — Zelenskyy on the shootout in Kyiv
04:08 PM • 17862 views
Shootout between the SBU and the HUR — Kravchenko announced that two suspicions had been issued
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 20082 views
The court examines evidence in the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors
September 3, 01:01 PM • 18323 views
Increased leave, paternity leave, and combating workplace mobbing - a draft of the new Labor Code has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada
September 3, 10:28 AM • 22745 views
Sybiga announced a "new dynamic" in peace efforts, calling progress without the US "unrealistic"
September 3, 09:29 AM • 23752 views
It has become possible to get a divorce online through "Diia" - how to do itVideo
September 3, 08:38 AM • 22847 views
"This definitely should not have happened" - SBU on the incident involving the HUR in KyivPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 38213 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
September 3, 05:49 AM • 25201 views
Russia attacked with 163 drones, up to half of them jet-powered: how air defense performed and the situation across the regions
September 3, 04:17 AM • 25589 views
Night attack on Odesa: number of injured rises to 17Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
0.8m/s
78%
748mm
Popular news
"The war will not be resolved through the purchase or non-purchase of oil" — India's Foreign MinisterSeptember 3, 10:38 AM • 5496 views
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 23224 views
A cartographic rebellion — users are massively downloading the app that refused to rename Lake OntarioSeptember 3, 12:51 PM • 7126 views
The enemy continues to attack the capital: the number of wounded has risen to 6; a fire broke out after a nine-story building was hitPhoto04:33 PM • 10199 views
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideo04:47 PM • 12473 views
Publications
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideo04:47 PM • 12542 views
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 23291 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 38213 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhotoSeptember 3, 07:14 AM • 38700 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 75737 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vitali Klitschko
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 30664 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 48910 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 65963 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 60848 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 65739 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Technology
ChatGPT
Shahed-136

In Odesa, a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employee hit a two-year-old boy and fled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

In Odesa, a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employee ran over a 2.5-year-old boy and left the scene of the accident. The child was hospitalized, and the driver is being detained.

In Odesa, a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employee hit a two-year-old boy and fled

Odesa law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of a road accident involving a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employee, in which a young child was injured. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, according to UNN

Details 

According to law enforcement officers, an employee of the District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center who was conducting mobilization notification ran over a two-and-a-half-year-old boy when he moved away from his father, with whom he had been standing on the road, and left the scene of the road accident.

The child sustained bodily injuries and was taken to hospital. An investigative and operational group from the territorial police unit is working at the scene. Investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Article 286 (violation of road traffic safety or vehicle operation rules by persons driving vehicles, resulting in bodily injuries) and Article 135 (abandonment of a person in danger) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The driver is being detained in accordance with procedural requirements 

- the statement said. 

The investigation is ongoing. The full circumstances of the road accident are being established. 

We remind you 

On Saturday, August 29, as a result of a road accident in Zhytomyr region, the chief editor of the Focus publication, Maria Skibinska, and her mother were killed

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Mobilization
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine