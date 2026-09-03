In Odesa, a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employee hit a two-year-old boy and fled

Odesa law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of a road accident involving a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employee, in which a young child was injured. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, according to UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, an employee of the District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center who was conducting mobilization notification ran over a two-and-a-half-year-old boy when he moved away from his father, with whom he had been standing on the road, and left the scene of the road accident.

The child sustained bodily injuries and was taken to hospital. An investigative and operational group from the territorial police unit is working at the scene. Investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Article 286 (violation of road traffic safety or vehicle operation rules by persons driving vehicles, resulting in bodily injuries) and Article 135 (abandonment of a person in danger) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The driver is being detained in accordance with procedural requirements - the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing. The full circumstances of the road accident are being established.

We remind you

On Saturday, August 29, as a result of a road accident in Zhytomyr region, the chief editor of the Focus publication, Maria Skibinska, and her mother were killed.