In Odesa foreigner attacked a taxi driver, threatening him with a gun and a grenade

A 31-year-old foreigner attacked a taxi driver in Odesa, threatening him with a gun and a grenade. The attacker took 1000 hryvnias and a phone, but was detained by police. He faces up to 15 years in prison, the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region reported, UNN reports.

Details

"A few days ago in the evening, a 31-year-old citizen of a neighboring state, while in Odesa, called a taxi and on the way ordered the 19-year-old driver to do whatever he said, threatening him with a gun and a grenade. To further frighten the driver, the attacker put his hand under his jacket, imitating the presence of dangerous objects and his readiness to use them," the police said.

According to the police, the passenger ordered the taxi driver to go to a new address and to give him all his valuables and money at the place of arrival. The guy, as noted, handed over 1000 hryvnias to the attacker and fled. "And the latter, along with the money, also appropriated the cell phone and left the car," the police said.

Passers-by reported the car left wide open on the street to the police. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the victim returned, told them about the attack and described the attacker.

The police, as indicated, identified the offender in less than an hour, and tracked him down in two days. "The offender spent other people's money and sold the cell phone. However, law enforcement officers have found the smartphone and will return it to its rightful owner after completing the necessary investigative actions," the police said.

The foreigner was detained in accordance with the procedural procedure. He has now been served a notice of suspicion of assault with intent to seize another's property, combined with violence dangerous to the health of the person who was attacked, i.e. robbery committed under martial law. According to Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the offender faces up to 15 years in prison. The court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the right to be released on bail.

