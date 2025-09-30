In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, schoolchildren and students are involved in forced "volunteer work" - they have to deliver water to the so-called "SVO veterans" and people with limited mobility. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, as transmitted by UNN.

Details

Instead of attending classes in schools and universities, children are fulfilling a plan to deliver water. This is a consequence of the many years of destruction of critical infrastructure in Donbas by the occupiers, which led to large-scale interruptions in water supply.

Russia has been destroying the infrastructure of Donbas for years, and now it is cynically solving the crisis with the hands of children, taking away their right to education and a normal life - noted the CNS.

Ukrainian sources emphasize that such practices are another example of the exploitation of youth in the occupied territories under the guise of helping the population, which deprives children of the right to education and a normal childhood.

Recall

Earlier, the CNS reported that in the occupied left-bank Kherson region, children from an art school were forced to draw portraits of a Russian soldier. The fighter was present at the lesson and, while drawing, told the children about his participation in the war against Ukraine.

