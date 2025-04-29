In Norway, a hotel employee fled from a polar bear on a snowmobile: video

A video has spread online showing an employee of a Norwegian hotel trying to shoot back at a polar bear, then throwing the gun and running away from the predator, jumping on a snowmobile. This is reported by UNN with reference to FoxNews.

Details

The video was taken by Rebecca Baak, a guest at one of the hotels. The recording shows a person running away from a polar bear and the sound of shots being fired.

"I was woken up around midnight by a person who said there was a bear. The employee was trying to scare him when the bear attacked him," she said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

When the snowmobile drove far enough away, the polar bear stopped chasing.

"Damn, that guy is brave," a female voice is heard.

Reference

Polar bears are the largest representatives of their species. Adult animals weigh from 300 to 600 kg and have a body length of about 2.5 meters. They attack extremely quickly and without warning. People are considered strangers in the habitat of polar bears, and a polar bear may see them as potential prey. The polar bear is incredibly strong, and even cubs can be extremely aggressive and dangerous.

The Slovak army will restrain brown bears: a state of emergency in many regions of the country