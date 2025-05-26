In North Korea, 4 officials were arrested due to the unsuccessful launch of a warship under Kim Jong-un

North Korea has arrested four officials over the failed launch of a new warship, which angered the country's leader Kim Jong-un, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

Ri Hyon Song, deputy director of the Department of Military Industry of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, was "largely responsible for the serious accident" last week, the state news agency KCNA reported on Monday.

Over the weekend, Pyongyang also detained three officials at the Chongjin northern shipyard, where the destroyer was built and where its launch failed.

The officials were the chief engineer, the construction manager and the administrative manager.

Ri, who is a member of the Party's Central Military Commission, is the most senior official arrested in connection with the incident to date.

The commission commands the Korean People's Army and is responsible for developing and implementing North Korea's military policy.

Addition

The 5,000-ton destroyer capsized and damaged the hull, which Kim called a "criminal act" that "caused serious damage to the dignity and pride of [the country]".

The vessel is being repaired under the guidance of an expert group, KCNA reported.