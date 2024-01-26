In Mykolaiv region the enemy shelled two hromadas at night

Mykolaiv region was shelled by Russian troops in two hromadas at night, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Friday, UNN reports.

Yesterday, on January 25, at 23:58, an enemy shelling of the water area of the Ochakivska hromada was recorded. Tonight, January 26, at 00:53, the enemy shelled the Kutsurub hromada with artillery - Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there were no victims in both cases.

Addendum

Yesterday, January 25, an X-59 guided missile fired by a Russian Su-34 fighter jet was destroyed in Mykolaiv region.