In Mykolaiv region the enemy shelled two hromadas at night
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces shelled two hromadas in Mykolaiv region, but no casualties were reported. In addition, a Russian X-59 guided missile was destroyed in the same region.
Mykolaiv region was shelled by Russian troops in two hromadas at night, said Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, on Friday, UNN reports.
Yesterday, on January 25, at 23:58, an enemy shelling of the water area of the Ochakivska hromada was recorded. Tonight, January 26, at 00:53, the enemy shelled the Kutsurub hromada with artillery
According to him, there were no victims in both cases.
Addendum
Yesterday, January 25, an X-59 guided missile fired by a Russian Su-34 fighter jet was destroyed in Mykolaiv region.