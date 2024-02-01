In my opinion, the Third World War has already begun - Lubinets

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that in his opinion, World War III has already begun. The ombudsman said this in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports.

"World War III has already begun. On the one hand, there are countries that are fighting against Ukraine. These are the countries of dictatorial regimes: Russia, Belarus, Iran, North Korea and countries that deliberately help Russia avoid sanctions or buy large volumes of Russian oil and gas. On the other hand, these are countries of democratic choice: Ukraine and all those who help us," Lubinets said.

According to him, what is happening in Israel is a continuation of the war against Ukraine.

"The aggressors are the same. The terrorists were trained by the Wagner PMC, and Iran supplies weapons. North Korea is already selling missiles directly - we have officially recorded facts about the shelling of Kharkiv.

What is the reaction from the world? Again, deep concern? Reassurance that we can't do anything? Look for new approaches. We, Ukrainians, will continue to fight for ourselves and for you. When you help us, you help yourself. Because while the Russians and others are fighting in our country, they are busy with our army. And when, God forbid, it ends, they will move on," he summarized.