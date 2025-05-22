In Munich, unknown persons set fire to six police cars: four burned down completely
Kyiv • UNN
In Munich, unknown persons set fire to six police cars near a stable. Four cars were completely burned, two more were damaged, and the damage is estimated at one million euros.
An attack occurred on a mounted police station in Munich - unknown individuals set fire to six police vehicles parked near the stable. This is reported by BILD, writes UNN.
This morning, an attack occurred on a mounted police station in Munich: unknown individuals set fire to six police vehicles parked near the stable. Four cars were completely burned out, and two more were damaged
The flames also affected the building where the horses were kept, but all the animals were evacuated. More than 70 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fire. The total damage is estimated at approximately one million euros.
According to reports, investigators are checking for a possible connection between this arson attack and a series of similar attacks in Munich and its surroundings. In January of this year alone, unknown individuals burned 23 vehicles of the canine service.
A terrorist cell uncovered in Germany: planned attacks on refugees21.05.25, 11:16 • 2914 views