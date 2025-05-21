A terrorist cell uncovered in Germany: planned attacks on refugees

$41.490.09
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12623 views

05:00 AM • 50045 views

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 50630 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 98813 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 183395 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 81703 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 160963 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64903 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 227537 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 99487 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 26540 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

May 21, 01:23 AM • 30518 views

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

02:49 AM • 20726 views

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

06:43 AM • 12720 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 20609 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 50045 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 106209 views

Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 183395 views

Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 160963 views

May 20, 05:58 AM • 227537 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Giorgia Meloni

Donald Tusk

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

White House

UNN Lite

07:20 AM • 20897 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 131660 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 96743 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 91501 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 173295 views
Iron dome

The New York Times

Shahed-136

Football

Nord Stream

A terrorist cell uncovered in Germany: planned attacks on refugees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

The neo-Nazi network "Letzte Verteidigungswelle" was preparing attacks on refugees and political dissidents. Authorities conducted searches and arrests in several federal states of Germany.

A neo-Nazi network allegedly planned attacks on refugees and political dissidents. The Federal Prosecutor's Office has arrested five members of "Letzte Verteidigungswelle", UNN reports, citing Taz and Spiegel.

Details

A police operation was carried out in Germany this morning as part of the fight against an organization calling itself "Letzte Verteidigungswelle" (Last Wave of Defense - ed.). A number of arrests were made in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg and Hesse. Police arrested suspects aged 15 to 18. Three other suspects from Saxony and Thuringia, aged 18 to 21, were already in custody.

It is reported that members of the group were planning attacks on refugees and political dissidents.

The Karlsruhe authorities and emergency services have launched a search of a total of 13 properties in Saxony and Thuringia.

Reference

"Letzte Verteidigungswelle" is a group of young neo-Nazis operating in several federal states. Since last year, it has been gaining followers through social networks such as Instagram, TikTok and Telegram. There are other similar groups, such as "Jung und Stark", "Der Störtrupp" and "Deutsche Jugend Voran".

Members of this association consider themselves the highest authority in protecting the "German nation." Their goal is to bring about the collapse of the democratic system in the Federal Republic of Germany through acts of violence, primarily against migrants and political opponents"

- notes the Karlsruhe leadership

Representatives of "Letzte Verteidigungswelle" have already carried out several attacks. For example, in October 2024 at the Kultberg venue in Altdöbern, Brandenburg.

As a result of the arson, the building was almost completely destroyed, and material damage amounted to hundreds of thousands of euros.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested for this reason in February, but were later released.

Europe will increase pressure on Moscow with sanctions - Merz19.05.25, 22:29 • 3332 views

In Germany, the authorities also accuse members of "Letzte Verteidigungswelle" of attacking a refugee shelter in Schmölln, Thuringia, in January.

It is reported that two young men, then 20 and 18 years old, painted right-wing extremist symbols and xenophobic slogans on the facade. It is also indicated that the defendants tried to set fire to the building with fireworks. Both defendants have been in custody for several months.

Recall

In Germany, 193 police officers are suspected of right-wing extremist views.

The German party AfD is suspected of hidden financing through an Austrian politician.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
