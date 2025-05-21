A terrorist cell uncovered in Germany: planned attacks on refugees

A neo-Nazi network allegedly planned attacks on refugees and political dissidents. The Federal Prosecutor's Office has arrested five members of "Letzte Verteidigungswelle", UNN reports, citing Taz and Spiegel.

A police operation was carried out in Germany this morning as part of the fight against an organization calling itself "Letzte Verteidigungswelle" (Last Wave of Defense - ed.). A number of arrests were made in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg and Hesse. Police arrested suspects aged 15 to 18. Three other suspects from Saxony and Thuringia, aged 18 to 21, were already in custody.

It is reported that members of the group were planning attacks on refugees and political dissidents.

The Karlsruhe authorities and emergency services have launched a search of a total of 13 properties in Saxony and Thuringia.

"Letzte Verteidigungswelle" is a group of young neo-Nazis operating in several federal states. Since last year, it has been gaining followers through social networks such as Instagram, TikTok and Telegram. There are other similar groups, such as "Jung und Stark", "Der Störtrupp" and "Deutsche Jugend Voran".

Members of this association consider themselves the highest authority in protecting the "German nation." Their goal is to bring about the collapse of the democratic system in the Federal Republic of Germany through acts of violence, primarily against migrants and political opponents" - notes the Karlsruhe leadership

Representatives of "Letzte Verteidigungswelle" have already carried out several attacks. For example, in October 2024 at the Kultberg venue in Altdöbern, Brandenburg.

As a result of the arson, the building was almost completely destroyed, and material damage amounted to hundreds of thousands of euros.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested for this reason in February, but were later released.

In Germany, the authorities also accuse members of "Letzte Verteidigungswelle" of attacking a refugee shelter in Schmölln, Thuringia, in January.

It is reported that two young men, then 20 and 18 years old, painted right-wing extremist symbols and xenophobic slogans on the facade. It is also indicated that the defendants tried to set fire to the building with fireworks. Both defendants have been in custody for several months.

