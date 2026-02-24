In Moscow, security forces detained a woman for laying flowers at the monument to Lesya Ukrainka

$43.300.02
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 4802 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 10018 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 11416 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 11629 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 19448 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 12895 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31050 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21092 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 19059 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Popular news
Zelenskyy speaks about the end of the biggest war since World War II - FTFebruary 24, 07:58 AM • 6318 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 16793 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 21877 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13308 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 5608 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 49621 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 68559 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 71506 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 2734 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 5618 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13317 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26423 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24130 views
In Moscow, security forces detained a woman for laying flowers at the monument to Lesya Ukrainka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Russian security forces in Moscow detained a woman who decided to lay flowers at the monument to the poetess Lesya Ukrainka. Earlier, another woman and a boy were detained.

In Moscow, security forces detained a woman for laying flowers at the monument to Lesya Ukrainka

Russian police have intensified crackdowns on citizens bringing flowers to the monument of the Ukrainian poetess, conducting document checks and detentions. According to eyewitnesses, law enforcement officers are acting aggressively, using force against those who try to honor the memory or simply remain near the monument for a short time. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels and eyewitnesses, writes UNN.

Details

They asked her for documents, she refused to provide them. She was thrown into a snowdrift, detained, and dragged into a police van.

– an incident witness told reporters.

Police patrols have been observed near the monument, issuing threats to anyone approaching it. In addition to the woman who was forcibly pushed into a service vehicle, another citizen and a young man were previously reported detained.

Police officers demand identification from all visitors without exception, creating an atmosphere of intimidation around the cultural site.

Law enforcement response to peaceful protests

According to witnesses, police openly state their readiness to detain people even for attempting to stand near the monument "even for a little while" after laying flowers.

The exact number of detainees is currently being clarified, but repressive measures in the area of the Lesya Ukrainka monument continue throughout the day.

Ukraine exposed Russia's attempt to "rewrite" the Budapest Memorandum24.02.26, 12:17 • 4068 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
