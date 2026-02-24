In Moscow, security forces detained a woman for laying flowers at the monument to Lesya Ukrainka

Russian police have intensified crackdowns on citizens bringing flowers to the monument of the Ukrainian poetess, conducting document checks and detentions. According to eyewitnesses, law enforcement officers are acting aggressively, using force against those who try to honor the memory or simply remain near the monument for a short time. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels and eyewitnesses, writes UNN.

Details

They asked her for documents, she refused to provide them. She was thrown into a snowdrift, detained, and dragged into a police van. – an incident witness told reporters.

Police patrols have been observed near the monument, issuing threats to anyone approaching it. In addition to the woman who was forcibly pushed into a service vehicle, another citizen and a young man were previously reported detained.

Police officers demand identification from all visitors without exception, creating an atmosphere of intimidation around the cultural site.

Law enforcement response to peaceful protests

According to witnesses, police openly state their readiness to detain people even for attempting to stand near the monument "even for a little while" after laying flowers.

The exact number of detainees is currently being clarified, but repressive measures in the area of the Lesya Ukrainka monument continue throughout the day.

