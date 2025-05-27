In Moscow, a box was found attached to the bottom of an SUV belonging to an official of the Russian Guard - Russian media

A white Toyota Land Cruiser Prado jeep belonging to an official of the Russian Guard with a box tied to the bottom was discovered in Moscow. The car is being checked for possible explosives. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

A white jeep with a box tied to the bottom was found near a gas station on Leninsky Avenue in Moscow, near the Troparevo metro station - wrote the Telegram channel Mash.

According to the channel, the car belongs to a high-ranking military man. Currently, operational services are working at the scene. The area has been cordoned off and pedestrians are prohibited from passing through.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the Russian Federation invented an alleged "Ukrainian trace" in the case of the liquidation of Russian General Moskalyk. Russian media reported that the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Yaroslav Moskalyk, was blown up in Balashikha near Moscow. The explosive device inside the car was detonated remotely.