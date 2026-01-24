$43.170.01
In Minnesota, hundreds of businesses closed in protest against ICE raids

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

In Minnesota, hundreds of establishments ceased operations in protest against raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Business owners report a 30% drop in sales due to fears among staff and visitors.

In Minnesota, hundreds of businesses closed in protest against ICE raids

A large-scale economic strike against the activities of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began in Minnesota on Friday. Protest organizers called on citizens to refuse to work, study, and shop to demonstrate the negative impact of increased federal control on the lives of the local community. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The protest covered hundreds of establishments – from small shops to popular restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Entrepreneurs note that sales have fallen by 30% in recent weeks, as staff and visitors are afraid to leave their homes due to the presence of thousands of federal officers.

Minneapolis court restricts ICE agents' use of force against protesters17.01.26, 06:44 • 5810 views

Many business owners consider ICE's activities not only a moral problem but also a direct economic threat to the region, where a significant portion of workers and customers feel unprotected regardless of their documentation status.

The Donald Trump administration continues to insist on the legality of the operation, reporting the arrest of "10,000 illegal criminals in Minnesota" over the past year.

Trump has so far reconsidered using the army against the Minnesota uprisings17.01.26, 03:46 • 5111 views

Vice President J.D. Vance called on local authorities to abandon the policy of "sanctuary cities" and begin coordinating actions with federal forces to "reduce chaos." However, local officials and residents of Minnesota remain steadfast, arguing that federal intervention only destroys social stability and the state's economy. 

J.D. Vance urged Minneapolis authorities to cooperate with ICE to reduce "chaos"23.01.26, 00:57 • 8974 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Minnesota
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump