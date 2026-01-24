In Minnesota, hundreds of businesses closed in protest against ICE raids

A large-scale economic strike against the activities of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began in Minnesota on Friday. Protest organizers called on citizens to refuse to work, study, and shop to demonstrate the negative impact of increased federal control on the lives of the local community. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

The protest covered hundreds of establishments – from small shops to popular restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Entrepreneurs note that sales have fallen by 30% in recent weeks, as staff and visitors are afraid to leave their homes due to the presence of thousands of federal officers.

Many business owners consider ICE's activities not only a moral problem but also a direct economic threat to the region, where a significant portion of workers and customers feel unprotected regardless of their documentation status.

The Donald Trump administration continues to insist on the legality of the operation, reporting the arrest of "10,000 illegal criminals in Minnesota" over the past year.

Vice President J.D. Vance called on local authorities to abandon the policy of "sanctuary cities" and begin coordinating actions with federal forces to "reduce chaos." However, local officials and residents of Minnesota remain steadfast, arguing that federal intervention only destroys social stability and the state's economy.

