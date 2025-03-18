In Mariupol, the occupiers are building a military training center on the site of a children's camp - City Council
Kyiv • UNN
On the site of the destroyed "Orlyonok" camp in Mariupol, the occupiers are building a "Warriors" military training center. This is another step towards the militarization of children, who are being recruited into the "Youth Army" and taught to shoot.
On the site of the Orlenok recreation camp destroyed last year on the Left Bank of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the invaders decided to create a military training center, the Mariupol City Council reports, writes UNN.
Details
Having destroyed the children's recreation camp in July 2024, the invaders began construction of a new facility.
"For a long time, the invaders concealed what exactly they were planning to create. It turned out to be the "Warriors" military and sports training center," the City Council said on Telegram.
This, as indicated, is evidenced by the object's passport, which was installed on the site of the former children's camp.
"The creation of such a center is another step towards the militarization of children," the City Council noted.
The occupiers actively involve schoolchildren from the occupied territories in the "Yunarmia", "Movement of the First", send them to summer camps, where they learn to shoot. Educational institutions hold so-called "lessons of courage and security", where Russian narratives are instilled, the City Council notes.
Earlier
