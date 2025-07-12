In Lviv, the number of victims of the Russian shelling increased to six, including a child

In Lviv, the number of victims of the night Russian shelling increased to six, including an 11-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram, writes UNN.

The number of people who sought medical attention after the night attack on Lviv increased to six. Among them is an 11-year-old boy. Five, including the child, received assistance on the spot. One man was hospitalized. - the message says.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi also reported that an emergency commission was held.

The most damage is in the Zaliznychny and Halytskyi districts:

46 houses damaged, over 500 windows broken;

15 apartments are uninhabitable — 28 residents were offered temporary free accommodation in a hotel;

20 cars also damaged;

3 buildings of Lviv Polytechnic, city courts, and over 20 premises of small and medium-sized businesses were also damaged.

Addition

In Lviv, on Metropolitan Andrey Street, a two-story residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Partial destruction of the entrance, gas and water leaks were recorded, with no fatalities or injuries.

Recall

In several cities of Ukraine on the night of Saturday, July 12, explosions occurred. In particular, a series of explosions were reported in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi.