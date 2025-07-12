$41.820.05
In Lviv, the number of victims of the Russian shelling increased to six, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

In Lviv, six people were injured as a result of the night Russian shelling, including an 11-year-old boy. Five received assistance on the spot, one man was hospitalized.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi also reported that an emergency commission was held.

The most damage is in the Zaliznychny and Halytskyi districts:

  • 46 houses damaged, over 500 windows broken;
    • 15 apartments are uninhabitable — 28 residents were offered temporary free accommodation in a hotel;
      • 20 cars also damaged;
        • 3 buildings of Lviv Polytechnic, city courts, and over 20 premises of small and medium-sized businesses were also damaged.

          Addition

          In Lviv, on Metropolitan Andrey Street, a two-story residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Partial destruction of the entrance, gas and water leaks were recorded, with no fatalities or injuries.

          Recall

          In several cities of Ukraine on the night of Saturday, July 12, explosions occurred. In particular, a series of explosions were reported in Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernivtsi.

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

          SocietyWar
          Lviv
