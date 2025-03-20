In Lviv region, they harassed a boy with a disability and filmed it: the police found the teenagers
Kyiv • UNN
In Truskavets, a group of teenagers committed hooligan acts against an 18-year-old boy with a disability, filming it. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are questioning the participants.
In the Lviv region, in Truskavets, a group of teenagers were suspected of hooliganism against an 18-year-old boy with a disability, which they filmed on video, the police are investigating, the GUNP in the region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
"Police officers have identified teenagers involved in committing hooligan acts against a boy with a disability in Truskavets," the police said.
As law enforcement officers established, the incident occurred yesterday, March 19, at about 20.00 on Mazepa Street in the city of Truskavets, Drohobych district.
"Four girls and one boy aged 11-14 committed hooligan acts against an 18-year-old boy with a disability. All participants in the incident are residents of Truskavets. At the same time, they shot a video, which they later posted on one of the social networks," the police said.
On the fact, investigators of the Lviv region police have launched criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or imprisonment for a term of up to four years.
A pre-trial investigation is underway. Law enforcement officers are questioning children in the presence of parents and a psychologist, all the circumstances of the incident are being established.
