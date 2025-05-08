In Lviv, on May 9, the founding documents for a special tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will be signed

On May 9, Lviv will host the signing of constituent documents that pave the way for the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Mudra recalled that at the end of March, an international coalition of more than 40 countries completed its two-year work on the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The result was the development of constituent documents for the tribunal, including the statute of the tribunal. The full text was formed and tomorrow, May 9, Lviv will host a high-level event, at the level of foreign ministers, where, in fact, political support for the creation of a special tribunal will be expressed. - Mudra noted

That is, we expect the launch of work on the creation of a special tribunal from this month. That is, the implementation of everything that the working group has developed over two years. - added the Deputy Minister of Justice.

According to her, the implementation of the work will take place on the platform of the Council of Europe, because it will implement all these constituent documents and create the tribunal. And the special tribunal itself may start working next year.

This year, as I said, we are completing the legal оформлення and the Council of Europe will begin to form a special tribunal, recruit judges, secretariat, prosecutors, implement rules, procedures, regulations of work. But the main thing is the onset of injustice for those who commit crimes against Ukraine. And this is inevitable - explained Mudra.

Let us remind

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted that in the near future it is worth expecting the adoption of concrete decisions to speed up the process of finalizing the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.