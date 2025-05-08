In Lviv, on May 9, the founding documents for a special tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will be signed

$41.440.02
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 702 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 3212 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 16262 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 25123 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 31801 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 33007 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 49205 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 46253 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 49780 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 61366 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Popular news

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 55864 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 59548 views

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM • 35683 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 71876 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 29868 views
A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 16263 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 31801 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 72088 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 104198 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 141343 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 15883 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 30025 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 49402 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 80453 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 129670 views
In Lviv, on May 9, the founding documents for a special tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will be signed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2364 views

On May 9, the founding documents for the creation of a special tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation will be signed in Lviv. Implementation will take place on the Council of Europe platform, and the tribunal may start operating as early as next year.

In Lviv, on May 9, the founding documents for a special tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will be signed

On May 9, Lviv will host the signing of constituent documents that pave the way for the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Mudra recalled that at the end of March, an international coalition of more than 40 countries completed its two-year work on the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The result was the development of constituent documents for the tribunal, including the statute of the tribunal. The full text was formed and tomorrow, May 9, Lviv will host a high-level event, at the level of foreign ministers, where, in fact, political support for the creation of a special tribunal will be expressed.

- Mudra noted

That is, we expect the launch of work on the creation of a special tribunal from this month. That is, the implementation of everything that the working group has developed over two years.

- added the Deputy Minister of Justice.

According to her, the implementation of the work will take place on the platform of the Council of Europe, because it will implement all these constituent documents and create the tribunal. And the special tribunal itself may start working next year.

This year, as I said, we are completing the legal оформлення and the Council of Europe will begin to form a special tribunal, recruit judges, secretariat, prosecutors, implement rules, procedures, regulations of work. But the main thing is the onset of injustice for those who commit crimes against Ukraine. And this is inevitable

- explained Mudra.

Let us remind

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted that in the near future it is worth expecting the adoption of concrete decisions to speed up the process of finalizing the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Andrii Sybiha
Council of Europe
Ukraine
Lviv
