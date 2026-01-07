In Lviv, electricity is being restored to critical infrastructure after a night shutdown - mayor

In Lviv, power supply has been restored to some critical infrastructure facilities after some hospitals and all municipal electric transport were disconnected overnight, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In the morning, I had a conversation with the Prime Minister, the acting Minister of Energy, and the Minister of Health. As of now, power supply has been restored to some critical infrastructure facilities. There is an understanding of the problem both at the city level and at the national level. - Sadovyi wrote.

According to him, "the problem has been heard and is already being corrected."

Recall

Sadovyi announced on the morning of January 7 that in Lviv, some hospitals and all municipal electric transport were disconnected from electricity overnight after being switched to general power outage schedules. That is, the city council noted, facilities that previously had critical status began to fall under planned and emergency outages.