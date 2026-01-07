In Lviv, electricity is being restored to critical infrastructure after a night shutdown - mayor

$42.560.14
January 6, 07:00 PM • 19331 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 40072 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 121488 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 191478 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 75277 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 86451 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 66463 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 85928 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 170178 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 65342 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspectionJanuary 6, 11:35 PM • 17475 views
Czech Republic will continue to participate in the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if other states finance it - Prime MinisterJanuary 7, 01:16 AM • 10445 views
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Meloni02:57 AM • 13327 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed04:03 AM • 18263 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 6276 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 46786 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 84125 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 170178 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 112216 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 168799 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Paris
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 23995 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 44172 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 87598 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 79815 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 74558 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander

In Lviv, electricity is being restored to critical infrastructure after a night shutdown - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

In Lviv, electricity supply has been restored to some critical infrastructure facilities after a night shutdown of hospitals and electric transport. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported on a conversation with the Prime Minister and ministers, noting that the problem is being rectified.

In Lviv, electricity is being restored to critical infrastructure after a night shutdown - mayor

In Lviv, power supply has been restored to some critical infrastructure facilities after some hospitals and all municipal electric transport were disconnected overnight, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In the morning, I had a conversation with the Prime Minister, the acting Minister of Energy, and the Minister of Health. As of now, power supply has been restored to some critical infrastructure facilities. There is an understanding of the problem both at the city level and at the national level.

- Sadovyi wrote.

According to him, "the problem has been heard and is already being corrected."

Recall

Sadovyi announced on the morning of January 7 that in Lviv, some hospitals and all municipal electric transport were disconnected from electricity overnight after being switched to general power outage schedules. That is, the city council noted, facilities that previously had critical status began to fall under planned and emergency outages.

Julia Shramko

Society
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv