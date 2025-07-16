In Lviv, doctors performed two consecutive heart transplants on a young man: what is known

Cardiosurgeons of the First Medical Association of Lviv performed two heart transplants on a young man within 52 hours. The patient's own organ failed, and the donor's organ was rejected. This is reported by UNN with reference to the First Medical Association of Lviv.

Details

In Lviv, doctors performed two consecutive heart transplants on a 20-year-old young man who had a congenital heart defect.

Doctors diagnosed "dilated cardiomyopathy" - a condition in which the heart loses elasticity and the ability to pump blood. The only possible solution for the patient was transplantation.

The first donor heart was not healthy enough, but the patient's condition was critical, so doctors had to take a risk.

Despite minimal chances of getting a donor organ, fate gave him two such opportunities at once – with a difference of only 52 hours. A real miracle happened: after 2 days, a donor appeared again and Vitaliy received a new heart. The re-transplantation was successful. Our specialists fought for Vitaliy's life for almost a month. This young man is our great pride and an example of the coordinated work of the entire team - said Roman Domashych, head of the Heart and Vascular Center of St. Panteleimon Hospital.

Three weeks have passed since the last operation. The patient is awaiting full recovery.

Recall

In Dnipro, the first kidney transplant was performed on a 15-year-old girl from her mother after a 7-hour operation involving 30 doctors.