In Kyiv, two bloggers were punished for videos in police uniform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

Kyiv police brought two men to justice for illegal use of uniforms. The bloggers filmed humorous content for social networks.

In Kyiv, two bloggers were punished for videos in police uniform

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers brought two men to administrative responsibility for filming a humorous video using police uniforms and publishing it on social media. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv.

Details

In the video that appeared on social media, pseudo-law enforcement officers detain a young man allegedly for violating provocative content.

Police officers from the Pechersk police department, together with criminal analysis experts, identified the participants of the video. They turned out to be men aged 24 to 26. The "actors" explained to law enforcement that they filmed the video for humorous content and views.

District police officers conducted a preventive conversation with the video participants, and administrative materials were drawn up against the men who used police uniforms under Art. 184-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine - illegal use of the name and signs of belonging to the National Police of Ukraine

- the police emphasize.

Recall

For inflicting grievous bodily harm on a passerby, the perpetrators ended up in a pre-trial detention center, and the victim is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. The defendants face up to 10 years in prison for their actions.

Alla Kiosak

