In Kyiv, the police drew up an administrative protocol against a 49-year-old “train surfer” who was riding between subway cars

In Kyiv, passengers of the capital's metro recorded a video of a man riding between cars on the red line of the metro. The police brought the "hitchhiker" to justice. The offender got off with a scare and an administrative protocol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Law enforcement officers discovered the offender in user videos while monitoring social networks.

The police identified the "hitchhiker" - he turned out to be a 49-year-old local resident. The man explained his actions by saying that, while intoxicated, he wanted to experience extreme sensations in such a dangerous way.

The extreme sportsman received an administrative protocol under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - petty hooliganism.

According to the sanction of the article, he faces a fine, community service, correctional labor or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

A 19-year-old railway surfer almost died in the tunnel on Kyiv's blue metro line

The police urged citizens not to practice "hitchhiking". Because this entertainment can turn into a deadly danger. Such extreme can lead to serious injuries or even death.

In Vinnytsia, a teenager was electrocuted on a train car: details