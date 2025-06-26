In Kyiv, the police drew up an administrative protocol against a 49-year-old “train surfer” who was riding between subway cars

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
02:09 PM • 4082 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 23105 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 76333 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 50630 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 117973 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 65752 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 59353 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 66335 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 92089 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 94587 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.6m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 82061 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 60795 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over PfizergateJune 26, 07:37 AM • 25491 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership RevealedJune 26, 08:18 AM • 88925 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 30317 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 76368 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 118009 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 117224 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 123621 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 130161 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 9868 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 60926 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 51267 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 59152 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 52600 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

In Kyiv, the police drew up an administrative protocol against a 49-year-old “train surfer” who was riding between subway cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

In Kyiv, a 49-year-old man, while intoxicated, was riding between subway cars. He faces administrative responsibility for petty hooliganism.

In Kyiv, the police drew up an administrative protocol against a 49-year-old “train surfer” who was riding between subway cars

In Kyiv, passengers of the capital's metro recorded a video of a man riding between cars on the red line of the metro. The police brought the "hitchhiker" to justice. The offender got off with a scare and an administrative protocol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Law enforcement officers discovered the offender in user videos while monitoring social networks. 

The police identified the "hitchhiker" - he turned out to be a 49-year-old local resident. The man explained his actions by saying that, while intoxicated, he wanted to experience extreme sensations in such a dangerous way.

The extreme sportsman received an administrative protocol under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - petty hooliganism.

According to the sanction of the article, he faces a fine, community service, correctional labor or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

A 19-year-old railway surfer almost died in the tunnel on Kyiv's blue metro line20.06.25, 15:53 • 2390 views

The police urged citizens not to practice "hitchhiking". Because this entertainment can turn into a deadly danger. Such extreme can lead to serious injuries or even death.

In Vinnytsia, a teenager was electrocuted on a train car: details22.06.25, 03:49 • 4080 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9