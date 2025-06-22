In Vinnytsia, a teenager was electrocuted on a train car: details

In Vinnytsia, a teenager was injured by electric shock on a train car. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the regional department of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that on the evening of June 21, in the city of Hnivan, a 13-year-old boy was shocked on the roof of a freight car. At the time of the rescuers' arrival, the child was on the ground between the tracks.

State Emergency Service fighters, together with police officers, retrieved the teenager and handed him over to the ambulance team. The boy was taken to the Center for Thermal Trauma and Plastic Surgery of the regional hospital in extremely serious condition - the statement reads.

Rescuers once again called on parents to explain to children that the railway is not a place for games and entertainment. In particular, the contact network is under high voltage and even without contact can lethally electrocute.

Recall

In Kyiv, a teenager received severe burns after being electrocuted at a railway station. According to preliminary data, the boy climbed onto an electric train car.

In the Kyiv subway, law enforcement officers stopped two train surfers who were jumping on the tracks and clinging to trains.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a minor boy was taken to the hospital without part of his leg due to playing on the railway tracks.

A 19-year-old railway surfer almost died in the tunnel on Kyiv's blue metro line