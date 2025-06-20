A 19-year-old railway surfer almost died in the tunnel on Kyiv's blue metro line

In Kyiv, a 19-year-old boy sustained serious injuries while attempting train surfing at a metro station. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official portal of Kyiv.

Details

The incident occurred in the tunnel between the "Palats Ukraina" and "Lybidsk" stations, where the young man tried to shoot a video while riding on the outside of a train car.

The boy, who was shooting content and standing behind the car, collided with equipment inside the tunnel and fell onto the tracks - informed the Kyiv Metropoliten utility company.

According to the company, the boy suffered a fractured femur, a concussion, and numerous bruises.

Paramedics provided him with first aid and hospitalized him. Law enforcement agencies will handle this case further - added the subway.

The utility company emphasizes that this so-called "hobby" of modern youth is deadly dangerous.

"Train surfing is a terrifying and traumatic hobby of modern youth who seek popularity and likes. However, they get health problems, complex injuries that can lead to death," said Kyiv Metropoliten.

According to the utility company, in less than six months, seven train surfers were detained in the capital's subway, which is five more than in the same period of 2024.

The incident caused delays in the movement of the blue subway line.

"Due to the incident, train movement on the blue line was temporarily suspended. Trains could only run on the section between "Heroes of Dnipro" and "Olympiyska" stations," the utility company reported.

In addition, the subway urges passengers to immediately inform staff if they spot train surfers.

"If you see a train surfer, report it to the duty staff as soon as possible and indicate in which direction he was traveling. Police officers will be waiting for him at the next station for further detention," the company stated.

Experts remind about fatal risks.

"The metro's contact rail has a high voltage of 825 W. A brief touch can lead to electric shock with possible fatal consequences," the utility company warns.

The subway also emphasized the risk of injury due to the possibility of unexpected train stops.

"The train can unexpectedly stop or sharply change speed. A person who is outside, on the roof or between the cars, practically has no chance of holding on – the result is a fall onto the tracks, where there is high voltage, or under the wheels of the train," Kyiv Metropoliten warned.

The dimensions of the subway tunnel are limited. They are intended exclusively for train cars. Any presence outside the car is mortally dangerous.

