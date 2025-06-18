In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to 26: 21 dead were found under the rubble of a nine-story building

$41.530.01
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6592 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 16389 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 20134 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 38662 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 78555 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 207948 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 217547 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 198828 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228091 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192407 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 39274 views
In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"June 18, 01:41 AM • 12030 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 50251 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to KyivJune 18, 02:35 AM • 24648 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 57898 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 111222 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 339235 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 380894 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 383934 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 453528 views
In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to 26: 21 dead were found under the rubble of a nine-story building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2352 views

A Russian missile hit a nine-story building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. The number of dead has increased to 21, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to 26: 21 dead were found under the rubble of a nine-story building

The Russian missile strike on a nine-story building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv has already claimed the lives of 21 people, according to the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, and this figure brings the total number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital on June 17 to 26, writes UNN.

20 Kyiv residents died as a result of a Russian missile strike in the Solomyanskyi district

- Tkachenko said.

Search and rescue operations, according to him, are not yet completed.

Rescuers have just discovered another, 21st body while clearing the rubble

- Tkachenko said after that.

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian strike on a multi-story building has increased to 19, with a total of 24 dead18.06.25, 10:58 • 1560 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Kyiv
