In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to 26: 21 dead were found under the rubble of a nine-story building

The Russian missile strike on a nine-story building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv has already claimed the lives of 21 people, according to the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, and this figure brings the total number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital on June 17 to 26, writes UNN.

20 Kyiv residents died as a result of a Russian missile strike in the Solomyanskyi district - Tkachenko said.

Search and rescue operations, according to him, are not yet completed.

Rescuers have just discovered another, 21st body while clearing the rubble - Tkachenko said after that.

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian strike on a multi-story building has increased to 19, with a total of 24 dead