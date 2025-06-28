In Kyiv, the main flag of Ukraine will be temporarily lowered due to bad weather

In the capital, due to predicted bad weather, the main flag of Ukraine will be temporarily lowered, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

According to the forecasts of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, wind gusts of 15-18 m/s (danger level I, yellow) are expected in Kyiv until the end of June 28 and throughout June 29.

According to KO "Kyivzelenbud" (Kyiv Greenery Construction), to avoid damage to the flag fabric, the flag will remain lowered until weather conditions improve.

Recall

The flagpole on the Pechersk Hills is almost 90 m high, its weight is 32 tons, and the size of the flag fabric is 16 by 24 m.