In Kyiv the air quality has deteriorated: what is happening and how to protect yourself
Kyiv • UNN
A high level of air pollution has been recorded in Kyiv due to fires in the region and unfavorable weather conditions. Residents are advised to stay at home, close windows, and drink more water.
In Kyiv, a high level of air pollution has been recorded due to fires in the region and unfavorable weather conditions. Residents are advised to stay at home, close windows, and drink more water, reported KCSA and the Ministry of Environmental Protection, writes UNN.
Kyiv is experiencing a temporary deterioration in air quality, with high pollution levels. The likely cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of the Kyiv region and meteorological conditions (in particular, low wind speed) that contribute to the accumulation and retention of harmful pollutants in the lower layer of the air.
As noted by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the following recommendations are made to improve the air quality situation:
- If possible, avoid being outdoors, especially during periods of intense smoke.
- Keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke from entering the premises.
- Maintain hydration. Drink plenty of water.
- Use air purifiers.
- Conduct wet cleaning of the premises.
"We would like to point out that the Air Quality Index, which is used for the prompt informing of the population about the state of air quality, only indicates the short-term situation regarding air quality. It does not reflect the long-term situation regarding air quality, which may differ significantly," the ministry stated.
