In Kyiv teenagers suspected of explosion in a parking lot, police brought the minors' parents to justice

In Kyiv, teenagers are suspected of staging a dangerous experiment with chemicals in a parking lot, which led to an explosion, police brought the minors' parents to justice, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported, UNN reports.

Details

The other day, the police received a report that an explosion was heard in a parking lot in Dniprovskyi district.

During the check, the police found that two underage residents of the capital were involved in the offense.

"The 15-year-old boys mixed chemicals in a plastic bottle for fun, which later exploded. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident," the police said.

The police conducted a preventive conversation with the minors and drew up reports against their parents under Art. 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine - failure to fulfill parental responsibilities for raising children.

