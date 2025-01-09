An explosion occurred near a state institution in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: police and SBU are on the scene

An explosion occurred in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region, near a government agency, law enforcement officers are working at the scene, UNN reports, citing the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region.

Details

According to the police, the incident occurred today at about 2 p.m. near a government agency. No one was injured in the explosion.

Officers of the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the scene.

The circumstances are being established.