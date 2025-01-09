Program for the development of Ukraine's mineral resource base: The Parliament unblocked the signing of the law

The Verkhovna Rada failed to vote on a resolution that blocked the signing of a bill approving an updated program for the development of Ukraine's mineral resource base until 2030 as part of the Ukraine Facility Plan. Now the document can be signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, after which it will be sent to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and draft resolution No. 6227-P.

"We have unblocked the signing of No. 6227-P, which amends the National Program for the Development of Ukraine's Mineral Resources Base for the period up to 2030," Zheleznyak said.

The resolution stated that, in accordance with Article 117 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada, a draft law prepared for the second or repeated second reading, the opinion of the main committee and other supporting documents to it are provided to MPs no later than ten days before the day of consideration of this draft law at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada. Instead, the materials prepared for the second reading of the draft law No. 6227 were provided the day before the draft law was considered at the plenary session of the Parliament.

Recall

On December 18, 2024, the Parliament approved the program for the development of Ukraine's mineral resource base until 2030. The adoption of this law is one of the steps to implement the Ukraine Facility Plan.