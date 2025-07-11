In Kyiv region, after bad weather, they expect to restore electricity by the end of the day

In the Kyiv region, after bad weather, almost 25,000 consumers remain without electricity; they expect power supply to be restored by the end of the day, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Energy workers have already restored electricity supply for almost 89,000 families in Kyiv region, whose homes were left without light due to yesterday's bad weather. Currently, almost 25,000 customers in Brovary and Boryspil districts are still without electricity," Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, the energy teams "are doing everything necessary to restore electricity supply as soon as possible in every settlement and return light to residents' homes by the end of the day."

Consequences of the storm in Kyiv region: tens of thousands of households in a number of communities are without power