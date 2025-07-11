$41.820.05
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Publications
Exclusives
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
02:05 PM
In Kyiv region, after bad weather, they expect to restore electricity by the end of the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Almost 25,000 consumers in Brovary and Boryspil districts of Kyiv region remain without electricity after the bad weather. Energy workers plan to restore power by the end of the day.

In Kyiv region, after bad weather, they expect to restore electricity by the end of the day

In the Kyiv region, after bad weather, almost 25,000 consumers remain without electricity; they expect power supply to be restored by the end of the day, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Energy workers have already restored electricity supply for almost 89,000 families in Kyiv region, whose homes were left without light due to yesterday's bad weather. Currently, almost 25,000 customers in Brovary and Boryspil districts are still without electricity," Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, the energy teams "are doing everything necessary to restore electricity supply as soon as possible in every settlement and return light to residents' homes by the end of the day."

Consequences of the storm in Kyiv region: tens of thousands of households in a number of communities are without power10.07.25, 21:04 • 2662 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv region
Brovary Raion
Kyiv Oblast
