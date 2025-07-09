In Kyiv region, the number of victims due to the Russian attack has increased, a large-scale fire continues to be extinguished: consequences shown

$41.850.05
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 2740 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 15274 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 60981 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 101280 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 94962 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 124737 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 106016 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 162214 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 179915 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81661 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Погода
+28°
3.5m/s
47%
743mm
Russia mobilizes residents of occupied territories without citizenshipJuly 8, 11:48 PM • 10524 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJuly 9, 12:13 AM • 55328 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 21478 views
FBI launched criminal investigations into ex-CIA and FBI directorsJuly 9, 01:38 AM • 6316 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 15106 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 60983 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 101283 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 162216 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 133222 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 179919 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Lindsey Graham
Ukraine
United States
China
United Kingdom
France
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 193709 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 378669 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 212273 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 324311 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 342431 views
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
FAB-500

In Kyiv region, the number of victims due to the Russian attack has increased, a large-scale fire continues to be extinguished: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 197 views

In Kyiv Oblast, two people were injured in the night attack by Russians. A 44-year-old woman sustained a chest contusion, and a 61-year-old man experienced an acute stress reaction.

In Kyiv region, the number of victims due to the Russian attack has increased, a large-scale fire continues to be extinguished: consequences shown

In the Kyiv region, the number of people injured in the night combined attack by Russians on the region has increased to two; they have received all necessary medical care. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in Brovary district, two people were injured. A 44-year-old woman sustained a chest contusion. All medical assistance was provided at the local hospital. The preliminary diagnosis of a closed fracture was not confirmed. The woman will continue outpatient treatment.

- Kalashnyk noted.

According to him, a 61-year-old man also suffered, experiencing an acute stress reaction. Medics provided all necessary assistance on the spot.

Also in Brovary district, a pallet fire at one of the enterprises was extinguished. All operational services continue to work on documenting the consequences of the night attack.

The State Emergency Service reported that the liquidation of the fire, which arose as a result of the night enemy attack, is ongoing.

A fire broke out at one of the enterprises, covering an area of 8000 sq.m.

Russia launched 728 drones and 13 missiles, including 6 "Kinzhal" missiles, at Ukraine overnight. Air defense forces neutralized 711 drones and 7 X-101/Iskander-K missiles.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Kyiv Oblast
