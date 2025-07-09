In Kyiv region, the number of victims due to the Russian attack has increased, a large-scale fire continues to be extinguished: consequences shown

In the Kyiv region, the number of people injured in the night combined attack by Russians on the region has increased to two; they have received all necessary medical care. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in Brovary district, two people were injured. A 44-year-old woman sustained a chest contusion. All medical assistance was provided at the local hospital. The preliminary diagnosis of a closed fracture was not confirmed. The woman will continue outpatient treatment. - Kalashnyk noted.

According to him, a 61-year-old man also suffered, experiencing an acute stress reaction. Medics provided all necessary assistance on the spot.

Also in Brovary district, a pallet fire at one of the enterprises was extinguished. All operational services continue to work on documenting the consequences of the night attack.

The State Emergency Service reported that the liquidation of the fire, which arose as a result of the night enemy attack, is ongoing.

A fire broke out at one of the enterprises, covering an area of 8000 sq.m.

Recall

Russia launched 728 drones and 13 missiles, including 6 "Kinzhal" missiles, at Ukraine overnight. Air defense forces neutralized 711 drones and 7 X-101/Iskander-K missiles.