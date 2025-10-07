In Kyiv region, police are investigating reports of animal cruelty
Kyiv • UNN
Police in Bucha district, Kyiv region, are investigating a report from a resident of Mykulychi village about a neighbor's abuse of domestic animals. After the circumstances of the incident are established, a legal qualification will be provided.
Details
The Borodianka police department received a report from a woman stating that in the village of Mykulychi, a neighbor was abusing domestic animals. Police officers registered the appeal in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Events.
Law enforcement officers added that an investigation is currently underway, and after all the circumstances of the incident are established, a legal qualification will be provided.
