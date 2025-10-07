In Kyiv region, police are investigating reports of animal cruelty

In the Bucha district of Kyiv region, law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation based on a report from a local resident about the possible cruel treatment of domestic animals by a neighbor. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The Borodianka police department received a report from a woman stating that in the village of Mykulychi, a neighbor was abusing domestic animals. Police officers registered the appeal in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Events. - the post says.

Law enforcement officers added that an investigation is currently underway, and after all the circumstances of the incident are established, a legal qualification will be provided.

