In Kyiv region, a woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack, she was hospitalized

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
July 8, 05:10 PM • 15448 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 49167 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 73867 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 102714 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 67522 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 55730 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 59276 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 56018 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 46010 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 42830 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.6m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 80457 views
Fierce battles continue for Kamianske - Spokesperson for the Southern Defense ForcesJuly 8, 03:24 PM • 24133 views
18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hangedJuly 8, 04:54 PM • 8517 views
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recorded08:09 PM • 5270 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian drones09:30 PM • 5501 views
Publications
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 73867 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 80482 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 102714 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 210939 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 195120 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 164401 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 351575 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 187196 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 301099 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 320696 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

In Kyiv region, a woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack, she was hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 547 views

On the night of July 9, in the Kyiv region, a woman born in 1980 was injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack. She was hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of a closed chest fracture.

In Kyiv region, a woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack, she was hospitalized

On the night of Wednesday, July 9, a woman was injured in the Kyiv region as a result of an enemy attack. She was hospitalized in a local hospital. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Mykola Kalashnyk, as reported by UNN.

Unfortunately, in the Brovary district, a woman born in 1980 was wounded as a result of an enemy attack. She is currently being hospitalized in a local hospital.

- the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Kalashnyk, the preliminary diagnosis is a closed chest fracture. All necessary medical care is being provided.

More detailed information will follow, he noted.

"The enemy continues a massive UAV attack on peaceful settlements in the Kyiv region. I ask everyone to stay in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," added the head of the RMA.

Recall

On the night of July 9, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a large number of enemy attack drones in the airspace.

Russia increased the number of missiles and drones launched at Ukraine by 1.6 times - Syrskyi08.07.25, 14:05 • 906 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Brovary Raion
Kyiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9