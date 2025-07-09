In Kyiv region, a woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack, she was hospitalized

On the night of Wednesday, July 9, a woman was injured in the Kyiv region as a result of an enemy attack. She was hospitalized in a local hospital. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Mykola Kalashnyk, as reported by UNN.

Unfortunately, in the Brovary district, a woman born in 1980 was wounded as a result of an enemy attack. She is currently being hospitalized in a local hospital. - the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Kalashnyk, the preliminary diagnosis is a closed chest fracture. All necessary medical care is being provided.

More detailed information will follow, he noted.

"The enemy continues a massive UAV attack on peaceful settlements in the Kyiv region. I ask everyone to stay in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," added the head of the RMA.

Recall

On the night of July 9, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a large number of enemy attack drones in the airspace.

