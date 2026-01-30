In Kyiv, over 250 apartment buildings are still without heating - mayor

In the capital, 253 high-rise buildings are still without heat. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Since this morning, another 125 residential buildings have been connected to heating. Currently, 253 high-rise buildings remain without heat. - the mayor said.

According to him, utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to eliminate damage to critical infrastructure caused by massive enemy attacks on the capital. And to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents' apartments.

