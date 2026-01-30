$42.850.08
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 7070 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 12817 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 15622 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 18083 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 19979 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 24082 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
January 30, 08:27 AM • 31738 views
Zelenskyy: date or location of next round of US-mediated peace talks may change
Exclusive
January 30, 06:30 AM • 36136 views
Is NATO possible without the US, and what role will Ukraine play in such a scenario?
January 29, 11:28 PM • 42430 views
Trump declares national emergency in US over Cuban threat, introduces new tariff system
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 76501 views
T-connectors, power banks, gas cylinders: SES warned about the most dangerous devices during blackoutsJanuary 29, 04:36 PM • 61474 views
In Kyiv, over 250 apartment buildings are still without heating - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

In Kyiv, 253 apartment buildings are still without heating. Over the past day, another 125 residential buildings have been connected.

In Kyiv, over 250 apartment buildings are still without heating - mayor

In the capital, 253 high-rise buildings are still without heat. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

Since this morning, another 125 residential buildings have been connected to heating. Currently, 253 high-rise buildings remain without heat.

- the mayor said.

According to him, utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to eliminate damage to critical infrastructure caused by massive enemy attacks on the capital. And to restore heat supply to Kyiv residents' apartments.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv