In Kyiv Oblast, a man repeatedly struck a woman with a hammer on the head: the victim is in the hospital

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 2384 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 5668 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 4512 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 20164 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 16709 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 16379 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 28476 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19005 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17248 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14880 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.5m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 16314 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 16684 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 19548 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 18974 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 17794 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 2376 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 11426 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 20158 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 18023 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 28474 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Mohammed bin Salman
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 21014 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 38338 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 58553 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 91332 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 106366 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system
Nord Stream

In Kyiv Oblast, a man repeatedly struck a woman with a hammer on the head: the victim is in the hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

In Kyiv Oblast, a 46-year-old man repeatedly struck a 48-year-old woman on the head with a hammer during an argument. The victim was hospitalized, and the man was notified of suspicion.

In Kyiv Oblast, a man repeatedly struck a woman with a hammer on the head: the victim is in the hospital

Near Kyiv, during an argument, a man grabbed a hammer and struck a woman several times in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital, and the man was notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that in the village of Stare, during a joint consumption of alcoholic beverages, a verbal argument arose between the 46-year-old suspect and a 48-year-old woman. On the grounds of a sudden dispute, the suspect grabbed a hammer and struck the victim several times in the head.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital for medical assistance with bodily injuries.

The police detained the man in accordance with procedural rules and placed him in a temporary detention facility.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Boryspil District Prosecutor's Office, notified the suspect of suspicion (Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast