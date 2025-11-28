In Kyiv Oblast, a man repeatedly struck a woman with a hammer on the head: the victim is in the hospital

Near Kyiv, during an argument, a man grabbed a hammer and struck a woman several times in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital, and the man was notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that in the village of Stare, during a joint consumption of alcoholic beverages, a verbal argument arose between the 46-year-old suspect and a 48-year-old woman. On the grounds of a sudden dispute, the suspect grabbed a hammer and struck the victim several times in the head.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital for medical assistance with bodily injuries.

The police detained the man in accordance with procedural rules and placed him in a temporary detention facility.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Boryspil District Prosecutor's Office, notified the suspect of suspicion (Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).