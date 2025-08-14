In Kyiv, KCSA officials were exposed for embezzling UAH 1.3 million for the renovation of a private building

The head of the Kyiv City State Administration and the former director of the municipal enterprise were notified of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds on a particularly large scale. They paid 1.3 million UAH from the city budget for the renovation of the facade and premises of a private building, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office notified the head of the apparatus of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KMDA) and the former head of the municipal enterprise "ATP KMDA" of suspicion. Their actions are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as embezzlement of property by an official using their official position, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, on a particularly large scale - the report says.

Law enforcement officers established that they ordered and paid for the arrangement of the facade and other repair works in an office building on Borys Hrinchenko Street in Kyiv. At the time of the works, this property was no longer in communal ownership and belonged to private individuals.

In total, the suspects spent almost 1.3 million hryvnias on repairs - added the prosecutor's office.

At the same time, the municipal enterprise had no lease agreements or other grounds for carrying out such works. Thus, community funds were directed to improve private property. The sanction of the article provides for "imprisonment for up to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property," the prosecutors said.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of the caused damage is currently being decided.

Another official of "Kyivteleservice" was served with a notice of suspicion due to overpayment of UAH 50 million for internet equipment