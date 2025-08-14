$41.430.02
Exclusive
06:07 AM
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
In Kyiv, KCSA officials were exposed for embezzling UAH 1.3 million for the renovation of a private building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The head of the Kyiv City State Administration and the former director of the communal enterprise were notified of suspicion of embezzling UAH 1.3 million. The funds were spent on the renovation of a private building that no longer belonged to the community.

In Kyiv, KCSA officials were exposed for embezzling UAH 1.3 million for the renovation of a private building

The head of the Kyiv City State Administration and the former director of the municipal enterprise were notified of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds on a particularly large scale. They paid 1.3 million UAH from the city budget for the renovation of the facade and premises of a private building, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office notified the head of the apparatus of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KMDA) and the former head of the municipal enterprise "ATP KMDA" of suspicion. Their actions are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as embezzlement of property by an official using their official position, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, on a particularly large scale

- the report says.

Law enforcement officers established that they ordered and paid for the arrangement of the facade and other repair works in an office building on Borys Hrinchenko Street in Kyiv. At the time of the works, this property was no longer in communal ownership and belonged to private individuals.

In total, the suspects spent almost 1.3 million hryvnias on repairs

- added the prosecutor's office.

At the same time, the municipal enterprise had no lease agreements or other grounds for carrying out such works. Thus, community funds were directed to improve private property. The sanction of the article provides for "imprisonment for up to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property," the prosecutors said.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of the caused damage is currently being decided.

Alona Utkina

