Another official of "Kyivteleservice" was served with a notice of suspicion due to overpayment of UAH 50 million for internet equipment

Another head of one of the departments of the SCP "Kyivteleservice" was notified of suspicion of official negligence, which led to an overpayment of more than 50 million UAH during the purchase of network equipment, which caused significant damage to the capital's budget. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv notified the head of one of the departments of the Specialized Communal Enterprise "Kyivteleservice" of suspicion of official negligence during the purchase of network equipment for the Internet. - the post reads.

The investigation established that the communal enterprise, subordinate to the Department of Information and Communication Technologies of the Kyiv City State Administration, concluded an agreement with a private company for the supply of internet equipment for UAH 172 million. The official responsible for preparing proposals for this procurement did not check average market prices, which led to the equipment being purchased at a significantly inflated cost. As a result, the city overpaid UAH 50 million, causing corresponding losses to the Kyiv budget.

The actions of the suspect are qualified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence, i.e., improper performance by an official of their official duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences to state interests protected by law. - added the prosecutor.

