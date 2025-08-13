Another official of "Kyivteleservice" was served with a notice of suspicion due to overpayment of UAH 50 million for internet equipment

$41.430.02
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
10:06 AM • 17201 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
09:48 AM • 34562 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 22633 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
08:39 AM • 39083 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 51374 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 32604 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 66700 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83550 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52819 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in Warsaw
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk direction
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and Ukraine
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:48 AM • 34570 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
08:39 AM • 39089 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
Another official of "Kyivteleservice" was served with a notice of suspicion due to overpayment of UAH 50 million for internet equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

The head of one of the departments of SCP "Kyivteleservice" has been served with a notice of suspicion of official negligence. This led to an overpayment of over UAH 50 million during the procurement of network equipment.

Another official of "Kyivteleservice" was served with a notice of suspicion due to overpayment of UAH 50 million for internet equipment

Another head of one of the departments of the SCP "Kyivteleservice" was notified of suspicion of official negligence, which led to an overpayment of more than 50 million UAH during the purchase of network equipment, which caused significant damage to the capital's budget. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv notified the head of one of the departments of the Specialized Communal Enterprise "Kyivteleservice" of suspicion of official negligence during the purchase of network equipment for the Internet.

- the post reads.

The investigation established that the communal enterprise, subordinate to the Department of Information and Communication Technologies of the Kyiv City State Administration, concluded an agreement with a private company for the supply of internet equipment for UAH 172 million. The official responsible for preparing proposals for this procurement did not check average market prices, which led to the equipment being purchased at a significantly inflated cost. As a result, the city overpaid UAH 50 million, causing corresponding losses to the Kyiv budget.

The actions of the suspect are qualified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence, i.e., improper performance by an official of their official duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences to state interests protected by law.

- added the prosecutor.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the head of the department of SCP "Kyivteleservice" was notified of suspicion of official negligence. The enterprise purchased network equipment for 50 million hryvnias more than the market value.

Alona Utkina

