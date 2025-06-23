$41.830.15
07:05 AM
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
In Kyiv, civilian infrastructure facilities, including KPI buildings, were damaged as a result of a missile attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

During a massive missile attack on Kyiv, civilian infrastructure facilities in the Solomianskyi district, including the KPI campus, were damaged. The strike caused destruction in the sports complex, academic buildings, and dormitories, but no casualties were found.

During another massive air attack on the capital, a hit was recorded in the Solomianskyi district, specifically on the territory of one of Ukraine's leading universities — Kyiv Polytechnic Institute. This was reported by UNN citing the Solomianskyi District State Administration and the National Technical University of Ukraine "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute".

Details

The SRDA message states that "as a result of the morning missile attack on Kyiv, hits were recorded on the territory of the Solomianskyi district."

According to administration representatives, "civil infrastructure facilities, including the building of one of the educational institutions, were damaged. All relevant services are working on site - primary work to eliminate the consequences is being carried out."

"We urge residents not to approach the affected areas and to follow the instructions of rescuers and law enforcement officers," the district residents were reminded.

"More details later. Take care of yourselves," the administration concluded.

Information about the damage was also confirmed by the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute. As the university reported on its official Facebook page, "as a result of another enemy attack tonight, the campus of Igor Sikorsky KPI was damaged again."

In particular, it is clarified that "the sports complex, several academic buildings, and four dormitories" were damaged.

However, according to the university, "there is no information about casualties among students/employees as a result of damage to university buildings."

"University services have begun eliminating the consequences," the message says.

KPI urged Kyiv residents and those who care to join the cleanup.

"We invite anyone willing to join the cleanup of the attack's aftermath!" the university wrote.

Separately, the KPI administration drew attention to the dissemination of unreliable information in the media.

"The information circulated in some news channels regarding the fire at the KPI building, destruction, etc. is not true. The fire occurred in a building that does not belong to the university," the university stated.

"Regarding the need to state correct information, messages were sent to the relevant channels, and in some of them, it was corrected," the press service reported.

Additionally

KPI estimated the damage as "millions - thousands of square meters of glass, damaged communications, etc." At the same time, the university calls on partners, alumni, and everyone interested to support the educational institution financially.

The university provided a link for financial support.

The form for supporting employees who lost their homes is located at the link.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the Russian attack on Kyiv resulted in the death of six people, including a married couple, and the injury of 25 people, including 4 children and a 15-year-old girl. Rescue and municipal services continue to work at 19 damaged locations in the city.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Facebook
Kyiv
Tesla
