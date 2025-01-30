In Kyiv, an unknown person threatens to shoot a lyceum: police are checking the information

In the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, an unknown person sent a letter to the 246th lyceum threatening to shoot everyone who would be in the institution. The text of the letter was published in social networks, reports UNN.



I hasten to inform you that on January 30, 2025, I will enter your school and start shooting everyone there, - the man wrote.

He also noted that the building was mined.

"If you don't want everyone to die, then transfer UAH 1 million to my card," the man threatens.

The Kyiv police told UNN that they are currently checking the information about the letter that appeared in social networks.

Recall

In October last year, many regions of Ukraine received reports of dozens of "mined" facilities. Law enforcement confirmed the information in several cities, and some buildings were evacuated.