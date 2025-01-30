In Kyiv, an unknown person threatens to shoot a lyceum: police are checking the information

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 60957 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85850 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105703 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108790 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128261 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103195 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133002 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113389 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116961 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

In Kyiv, an unknown person threatens to shoot a lyceum: police are checking the information

In Kyiv, an unknown person threatens to shoot a lyceum: police are checking the information

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42932 views

Kyiv Lyceum #246 received a letter with death threats and a bomb threat. The unknown person demands to transfer UAH 1 million, threatening to attack on January 30, 2025.

In the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, an unknown person sent a letter to the 246th lyceum threatening to shoot everyone who would be in the institution. The text of the letter was published in social networks, reports UNN.

I hasten to inform you that on January 30, 2025, I will enter your school and start shooting everyone there,

- the man wrote.

He also noted that the building was mined.

"If you don't want everyone to die, then transfer UAH 1 million to my card," the man threatens.

Image

The Kyiv police told UNN that they are currently checking the information about the letter that appeared in social networks.

Recall

In October last year, many regions of Ukraine received reports of dozens of "mined" facilities. Law enforcement confirmed the information in several cities, and some buildings were evacuated.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

