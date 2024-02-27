In Kyiv, a truck crashes into a tram, traffic is hampered

An accident has occurred in the capital on Havel Vaclav Boulevard. According to preliminary information, a truck crashed into a tram, and there is no information about the victims at this time. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Kyiv, according to UNN.

Due to an accident on Vaclav Havel Boulevard, traffic is hampered in the direction of Vidradny Avenue, - the statement said.

Details

The Patrol Police ask you to take this information into account when planning your trip.

Recall

