In Kyiv, a man disfigured the face of a 17-year-old teenager with a utility knife

09:16 AM • 8486 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 14075 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 13630 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 13195 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 19238 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 26299 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 21931 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19957 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 17102 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 16133 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 36423 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 46898 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 64456 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 81534 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 83925 views
In Kyiv, a man disfigured the face of a 17-year-old teenager with a utility knife

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a 30-year-old man, while intoxicated, attacked a 17-year-old boy. He inflicted several blows with a utility knife to the teenager's face, causing severe bodily injuries.

In Kyiv, a man disfigured the face of a 17-year-old teenager with a utility knife

In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, law enforcement officers detained a 30-year-old man who, while intoxicated, attacked a minor and inflicted severe bodily injuries. This was reported by the Kyiv Police, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred near a public transport stop. According to the investigation, the man, being intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 1.9 per mille, approached a 17-year-old boy and began to harass him, provoking a conflict. The verbal dispute quickly escalated into a fight.

During the altercation, the assailant pulled out a utility knife and struck the teenager several times in the face, causing severe bodily injuries and irreparable disfigurement.

Police detained the perpetrator at the scene. Investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional grievous bodily harm. The man faces up to eight years in prison.

Recall

The SBU and the National Police notified an 18-year-old Kharkiv resident of suspicion, who lured police officers to the scene of the terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22. She called the emergency line, reporting a break-in at a store, after which the Ruscists detonated a bomb.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Crimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv