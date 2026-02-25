In Kyiv, a man disfigured the face of a 17-year-old teenager with a utility knife

In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, law enforcement officers detained a 30-year-old man who, while intoxicated, attacked a minor and inflicted severe bodily injuries. This was reported by the Kyiv Police, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred near a public transport stop. According to the investigation, the man, being intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 1.9 per mille, approached a 17-year-old boy and began to harass him, provoking a conflict. The verbal dispute quickly escalated into a fight.

During the altercation, the assailant pulled out a utility knife and struck the teenager several times in the face, causing severe bodily injuries and irreparable disfigurement.

Police detained the perpetrator at the scene. Investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional grievous bodily harm. The man faces up to eight years in prison.

