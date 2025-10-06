$41.230.05
In Kyiv, a driver who threw a combat grenade at a minibus due to a conflict with a colleague will be tried

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

In the capital, a minibus driver will face trial for throwing a grenade at another minibus due to a conflict with a fellow driver.

In Kyiv, a driver who threw a combat grenade at a minibus due to a conflict with a colleague will be tried

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a 59-year-old man will be tried for throwing a live F-1 grenade at a shuttle bus due to a personal conflict with a colleague. Fortunately, no one was injured in the explosion, but the vehicle was damaged, and the perpetrator faces up to seven years in prison. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on the territory of a private transport company's bus depot. The company's director reported to the "102" hotline that one of the drivers had thrown a grenade at a shuttle bus that was just leaving for its route. An investigative and operational group, explosives experts, and dog handlers arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers detained the suspect and seized the remains of the grenade.

Read: Police detained a man who detonated a grenade in Lviv region.

It turned out that the man temporarily lived in Kyiv and worked as a driver for this company. He had previously been brought to criminal responsibility. He explained his actions by wanting to scare a colleague with whom he had a long-standing conflict.

Investigators of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism with the use of an object intended for causing bodily harm) and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of ammunition). The pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court.

Read: Law enforcement officers detained a man who threw a grenade in one of Kyiv's districts.

