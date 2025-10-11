In Kyiv, a disabled musician, Ivan Zamiga, was insulted for refusing to sing in Russian; police are investigating the circumstances

$41.510.00
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
01:21 PM • 9512 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
12:56 PM • 16698 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
12:10 PM • 11836 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
08:54 AM • 20400 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 30423 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 41765 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 54749 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 34533 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 28771 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
Over 1000 soldiers and 18 cruise missiles: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 11, 04:42 AM • 10873 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: woman killed, 11 people injuredOctober 11, 05:24 AM • 6438 views
Trump remains in 'exceptional health' - MediaOctober 11, 06:35 AM • 10433 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 17152 views
Zelenskyy holds talks with Trump - OP12:22 PM • 10427 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know 02:06 PM • 5658 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 17344 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 54747 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 41247 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideoOctober 10, 10:53 AM • 47047 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kostiantyn Hanich
Bloggers
Serhiy Rebrov
Ukraine
United States
France
Iceland
Germany
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 29221 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 31409 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 33891 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 99840 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 43211 views
ATACMS
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
E-6 Mercury

In Kyiv, a disabled musician, Ivan Zamiga, was insulted for refusing to sing in Russian; police are investigating the circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

In Kyiv, a man began to insult disabled musician Ivan Zamiga because of his refusal to sing in Russian. The police are currently investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

In Kyiv, a disabled musician, Ivan Zamiga, was insulted for refusing to sing in Russian; police are investigating the circumstances

In Kyiv, a musician from Kryvyi Rih with a disability, Ivan Zamiga, was verbally abused with obscene language by a man for refusing to sing in Russian. The police are currently investigating all circumstances of the incident. This is reported by UNN with reference to the singer's Instagram page and the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

During his performance, a man approached Zamiga and asked him to play a Russian-language track, to which the musician replied: "It's in Russian."

The man retorted, stating that he didn't care, to which Zamiga replied: "I only sing in Ukrainian or English."

I can play in Ukrainian for the guys. I will not play Russian-language music, I will not do it even for a million dollars. This is my position 

- Zamiga replied.

After that, the unknown man began to insult the musician and threaten him, calling him "Ukrainian rooster, hat, f****t."

At the same time, he boasted that he had allegedly fought in Donbas and asked the musician why he was not at the front. All the abusive words directed at Zamiga did not go unnoticed by passers-by, in particular, one of the women stood up for the musician, sending the inadequate man away.

Add

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv stated that they are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

A video appeared on Telegram channels showing an unknown man approaching a musician in a wheelchair and, upon his refusal to perform a song in Russian, began to use obscene language and threaten physical force. This event was registered in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports of the Darnytskyi Police Department. An investigation is underway into the said fact, and all circumstances are being established 

- the police said.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers are conducting an inspection and establishing all the circumstances of an incident involving a veteran whose hand, injured due to hostilities, was hit by a door by a man.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv