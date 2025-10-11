In Kyiv, a disabled musician, Ivan Zamiga, was insulted for refusing to sing in Russian; police are investigating the circumstances

In Kyiv, a musician from Kryvyi Rih with a disability, Ivan Zamiga, was verbally abused with obscene language by a man for refusing to sing in Russian. The police are currently investigating all circumstances of the incident. This is reported by UNN with reference to the singer's Instagram page and the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

During his performance, a man approached Zamiga and asked him to play a Russian-language track, to which the musician replied: "It's in Russian."

The man retorted, stating that he didn't care, to which Zamiga replied: "I only sing in Ukrainian or English."

I can play in Ukrainian for the guys. I will not play Russian-language music, I will not do it even for a million dollars. This is my position - Zamiga replied.

After that, the unknown man began to insult the musician and threaten him, calling him "Ukrainian rooster, hat, f****t."

At the same time, he boasted that he had allegedly fought in Donbas and asked the musician why he was not at the front. All the abusive words directed at Zamiga did not go unnoticed by passers-by, in particular, one of the women stood up for the musician, sending the inadequate man away.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv stated that they are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

A video appeared on Telegram channels showing an unknown man approaching a musician in a wheelchair and, upon his refusal to perform a song in Russian, began to use obscene language and threaten physical force. This event was registered in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports of the Darnytskyi Police Department. An investigation is underway into the said fact, and all circumstances are being established - the police said.

